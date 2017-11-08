

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) said it has raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 earnings, while lowering its reported earnings outlook that includes the impact of an Early Retirement Program and involuntary workforce reduction program that will impact 2700 employees, or 5.7 percent of its workforce.



Humana noted that in the third quarter of 2017, it initiated a voluntary Early Retirement Program and an involuntary workforce reduction program to position the company for the future. The company expects these programs to impact approximately 2,700 employees, or 5.7 percent, of its workforce. As a result, the company recorded estimated charges with an earnings per share impact of $0.54 in the third quarter.



For fiscal 2017, Humana raised its outlook for adjusted earnings to $11.60 per share from the previous guidance of about $11.50 per share. However, the company decreased its reported earnings guidance for the year, which includes the impact of voluntary and involuntary workforce reduction programs, to approximately $17.62 per share from the previous guidance of at least $17.83 per share.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.57 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



