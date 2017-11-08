Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Manhattan Associates Reported Better than Expected Sales and Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: Ansys Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Manhattan Associates' consolidated total revenue was $152.9 million in Q3 2017 compared to $152.2 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $150.4 million.

During Q3 2017, Manhattan Associates' GAAP operating income totaled $51.1 million compared to $53.6 million in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted operating income was $54.9 million in Q3 2017 compared to $57.2 million in the year-ago same period.

Manhattan Associates reported GAAP earnings of $32.60 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $33.50 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.51 for the reported quarter versus $0.50 in the prior year's comparable quarter. Manhattan Associates' earnings beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.50 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Manhattan Associates reported license revenues of $18.8 million compared to $21.6 million in Q3 2016, as $3.5 million of otherwise perpetual license deals were converted to subscription revenues in the reported quarter. On a perpetual equivalent basis, license revenues grew 3% versus the prior year's corresponding period. The Company recognized license revenues of $1.0 million, or more, on four new contracts during Q3 2017.

For Q3 2017, Manhattan Associates' services revenues totaled $115.56 million, down 3% compared to $119.27 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's services revenues were comprised of 2 revenue streams, consulting and maintenance. Consulting revenues totaled $79.2 million for the reported quarter, down 7% on a y-o-y basis, while Maintenance revenues came in at $36 million for Q3 2017, increasing 6% versus the year-ago comparable period, on strong collections. License revenue growth, cash collections, and retention rates of 90%-plus contributed to this year-over-year growth.

Cash Matters

During Q3 2017, Manhattan Associates' cash flow from operations was $44.0 million compared to $42.0 million in Q3 2016. The Company's days sales outstanding (DSO) was 58 days at September 30, 2017, compared to 57 days at June 30, 2017. Manhattan Associates' cash and investments totaled $129.7 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $86.6 million at June 30, 2017. The Company's capital expenditure was $1.2 million in the reported quarter. Manhattan Associates is forecasting capital expenditure to be about $5 million to $7 million in FY17.

During the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Manhattan Associates' common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors. In October 2017, the Board of Directors confirmed the Company's existing authority to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company's common stock.

Manhattan Associates ended Q3 2017 with approximately 2,830 employees around the globe, down about 70 compared to Q2 2017, and down about 190 from the end of 2016.

Outlook

Manhattan Associates announced that it is maintaining its FY17 total revenue and EPS guidance. The Company is forecasting total revenue to be in the range of $590 million to $600 million and is expecting a sequential decline in services revenue of about 3% to 4% from Q3 2017 to Q4 2017. Manhattan Associates is estimating adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $1.85 to $1.89, and GAAP and diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.75.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, November 07, 2017, Manhattan Associates' stock price slightly rose 0.27% to end the day at $41.18. A total volume of 432.40 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 23.60. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $2.83 billion.

