Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Leidos Gets a Prime Contract from the Naval Health Research Center

Research Desk Line-up: Dun & Bradstreet Post Earnings Coverage

Details About the Contract

The compensation for this single-award follow-on contract would be in the form of cost-plus-fixed-fee.

The contract has a base performance period of ten months, with four one-year options.

The parties have decided on a total contract ceiling of approximately $29 million if all options are exercised.

All the work under this contract would primarily be performed in San Diego, California.

Leidos' Role in the Project

The Naval Health Research Center Warfighter Performance department conducts research for the measurement, maintenance, restoration, enhancement, as well as modeling of human performance in military operational environments.

As per the terms of the contract, Leidos will use its science and technology expertise to help NHRC in enhancing the operational performance as well as to augment warfighter resilience, both physiological and psychological.

Besides, Leidos is also expected to help NHRC improve its assessment, diagnosis, and advanced rehabilitation strategies to optimize warfighter reset to optimize mission readiness.

In fact, the Leidos' Naval Health team will conduct medical research, development, testing, evaluation, and surveillance, particularly to boost the deployment readiness of Department of Defense personnel worldwide.

Optimistic Remarks from Leidos President

Jon Scholl, President at the Leidos Group, stated that his team is thrilled to continue its support for the Naval Health Research Center. They look forward to sharing their scientific and technical expertise for ensuring that the military personnel are ready for duty, and can perform at the highest levels - both physically as well as psychologically.

Leidos Receives Three Task Orders from National Institutes of Health

On November 02, 2017, Leidos reported that it has received three task orders from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to provide information technology solutions in support of the National Heart Lung Blood Institutes (NHLBI) Information Technology and Applications Center (ITAC). The combined contract value for the single-award firm-fixed-price task orders has been fixed at approximately $45 million. Leidos plans to carry out the work for these orders in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Leidos provides science and technology solutions to a range of industries including defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The Company has over 32,000 employees who support vital missions for the government as well as for commercial customers. For the fiscal year ending December 30, 2016, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $7.04 billion.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $62.58, slightly falling 0.59% from its previous closing price of $62.95. A total volume of 856.59 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 817.49 thousand shares. Leidos' stock price soared 11.39% in the last three months, 19.36% in the past six months, and 41.65% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 22.37%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.92 and has a dividend yield of 2.05%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $9.51 billion.

