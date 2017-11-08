Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Information Technology Company has Paid Consecutive Quarterly Dividends Since 1916; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 09, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 08, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 31, 2017, IBM's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per common share payable December 09, 2017, to stockholders of record November 10, 2017.

IBM's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.96%, which is more than three times compared to the average dividend yield of 1.23% for the Technology sector. With the payment of the December 9, 2017, dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Dividend Insights

IBM has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.44 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, IBM is estimated to report earnings of $13.92 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $6.00 per share.

In Q3 2017, IBM generated net cash from operating activities of $3.6 billion, or $3.3 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. The Company's free cash flow was $2.5 billion. IBM returned $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.9 billion of gross share repurchases to shareholders in Q3 2017.

At September 30, 2017, IBM had $11.5 billion of cash on hand, while the Company's debt totaled $45.6 billion, including Global Financing debt of $29.4 billion. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for IBM

On November 02, 2017, IBM announced it has completed the acquisition of Vivant Digital business (Vivant), a boutique digital and innovation agency based in Australia, to join IBM iX. Financial details were not disclosed.

Vivant works with Australian start-ups and corporations in the financial services and distribution sectors, among others, to create exceptional customer experiences using an innovative approach that combines insights from behavioral science, data, and technology. The CEO and founder of Vivant, Anthony Farah, is now serving as the Digital Strategy & IBM iX Leader for Australia and New Zealand.

IBM iX is one of the world's largest digital agencies and global business design partners, with multi-disciplinary teams of designers, technology experts and industry strategists who work side-by-side with clients across more than 36 IBM Studios worldwide.

About IBM

IBM provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The Company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $151.35, slightly climbing 0.34% from its previous closing price of $150.84. A total volume of 3.69 million shares have exchanged hands. International Business Machines' stock price advanced 2.69% in the last one month, 6.76% in the past three months, and 0.07% in the previous six months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 12.63 and has a dividend yield of 3.96%. The stock currently has a market cap of $141.75 billion.

