

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - It is comparatively a very light day with not much scheduled announcements. The oil prices and EIA's weekly report on petroleum inventories. President Trump is continuing his Asia tour, despite tensions over North Korea. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping welcomed Trump in Beijing.



Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading broadly lower. Earlier signs from the U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 6 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 1.75 points.



U.S. stocks finished Tuesday's session mixed. The Dow crept up 8.81 points or less than 0.1 percent to 23,557.23, the Nasdaq fell 18.65 points or 0.3 percent to 6,767.78 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.49 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,590.64.



On the economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's weekly information on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories declined 2.4 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were down 4.0 million barrels.



10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, E.ON AG reported a profit in its first nine months of fiscal 2017, compared to a loss last year. Sales, meanwhile, edged down. The German energy company also reaffirmed its adjusted earnings forecast for full-year 2017. Net income for the nine months attributable to shareholders was 3.71 billion euros, compared to prior year's loss of 3.95 billion euros. Earnings per share were 1.75 euros, compared to loss of 2.02 euros a year ago. Adjusted net income was 965 million euros or 0.46 euro per share.



Alfa Laval appointed Jan Allde as chief financial officer, effective early 2018.



Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc reported that its first-half profit before tax surged to 118.3 million pounds from 25.1 million pounds in the same period last year. Basic earnings per share rose to 5.2 pence from 1.0 pence a year ago. Profit before tax and adjusted items was 219.1 million pounds, down from 231.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 10.7 pence, compared to 11.5 pence last year. Group revenue for the half year rose 2.6 percent to 5.13 billion pounds from 4.99 billion pounds a year ago.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Chinese shares gave up earlier gains to end on a flat note as traders digested mixed trade data. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished 1.89 points or 0.06 percent higher at 3,415.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 86.74 points or 0.30 percent at 28,907.60.



Japanese shares finished on a mixed note as escalating tensions between OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Iran helped spur demand for yen. The Nikkei average slipped 23.78 points or 0.10 percent to end at 22,913.82, while the broader Topix index rose 0.24 percent to 1,817.60, a near 11-year high.



Australian shares erased early losses to finish marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed largely unchanged at 6,016.30 after rising as much as 1 percent the previous day to scale a near 10-year high. The broader All Ordinaries index also finished flat at 6,089.10.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 6.91 points or 0.13 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 3.28 points or 0.03 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 3.08 points or 0.04 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 13.78 points or 0.15 percent.



