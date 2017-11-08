

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $178.31 million, or $1.15 per share. This was higher than $137.92 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.04 billion. This was up from $0.95 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $178.31 Mln. vs. $137.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.2% -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.94 - $4.02 Full year revenue guidance: $3.505 - $3.53 Bln



