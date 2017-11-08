

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK staff appointment growth was held back in October by uncertain outlook and skill shortages, the latest Report on Jobs published by IHS Markit and Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Wednesday.



Growth in permanent staff placements grew at the start of the final quarter of 2017, but the rate of increase fell to a six-month low. Temp billings also grew at the softest pace since April.



Data showed that staff vacancies rose notably for permanent and temporary roles in October. At the same time, availability of candidates continued to decline sharply.



A sustained upturn in demand for staff and lower candidate availability led to further increases in pay.



'We already know that EU workers are leaving because of the uncertainties they are facing right now,' Kevin Green, REC Chief Executive, said.



'We therefore need clarity around what future immigration systems will look like,' Green said. Otherwise, the situation will get worse and employers will face even more staff shortages, he cautioned.



