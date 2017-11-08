Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Radcom Signs 3-Year Contract Extension with Globe Telecom

Research Desk Line-up: NICE Ltd Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ: RDCM), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RDCM. The Company announced on November 06, 2017, that it has entered into a 3-year contract extension with Globe Telecom to provide service assurance for their mobile network, and to assure their future transformation to NFV (Network Functions Virtualization). In the last few years, Globe Telecom has used Radcom's MaveriQ solution for insights on real-time customer experience to assure service quality and high customer satisfaction. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Computer Peripherals industry. Pro-TD has currently selected NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on November 02, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on NICE Ltd when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on RDCM; also brushing on NICE. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RDCM

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NICE

Partnership Likely to Optimize Globe Telecom's Packet Core IP Probe System

James Lim, Globe Telecom's Vice President for Network Technology Group, expressed that this 3-year partnership will optimize the Company's Packet Core IP Probe system to continuously deliver superior mobile data service to its customers through real-time monitoring of its mobile network KPIs and subscribers' KQIs. The system easily enables immediate detection of breached thresholds to trigger immediate action and rectification of issues, before they even impact subscriber data experience. Lim added that this partnership will also extend to Globe Telecom's adoption of new technologies such as NFV, IPv6, and Kafka.

MaveriQ will Enable Globe Telecom to Smoothly and Reliably Transition to NFV

Commenting on the partnership, Harel Givon, Chief Business Officer of Radcom, stated that the Company is extremely excited by its continued and expanded partnership with Globe Telecom. MaveriQ will help Globe Telecom to gain complete visibility across its network to deliver top-quality services to its customers, as demonstrated this year by Globe Telecom becoming the leading CSP in the Philippines.

Givon added that in the future, MaveriQ with its comprehensive support of physical, virtual, and hybrid networks, will enable Globe Telecom to smoothly and reliably transition to NFV, while assuring customer experience is transparent and guaranteeing quality of service.

Radcom's Recent NFV Contract

On October 09, 2017, after a successful proof of concept with a world leading top-tier operator, Radcom signed a new NFV contract for its fully virtualized, cloud-native MaveriQ solution. The NFV contract covers assurance for a virtualized network domain and provides a framework for additional orders by the operator.

About Radcom Ltd

Founded in 1991, Radcom is a first-mover and leading provider of NFV-ready service assurance and Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). The Company's patent product, MaveriQ, continuously monitors network performance and quality of services to optimize user experience for CSPs' subscribers. Radcom is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Globe Telecom, Inc.

Established in 1935, Globe Telecom is the number one mobile brand in the Philippines, providing telecommunications services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients. The Company operates through its Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. Globe Telecom is headquartered in Taguig, the Philippines.

Last Close Stock Review

Radcom's share price finished yesterday's trading session flat at $19.50. A total volume of 67.59 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 53.08 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 7.14% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock gained 9.55% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $250.38 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily