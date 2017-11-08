Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PS Business Parks' Adjusted FFO Increased 7.7%

Research Desk Line-up: American Tower Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PSB, following the Company's reporting of its financial results on October 24, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The real estate investment trust's rental income increased 3.2% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the REIT - Diversified industry. Pro-TD has currently selected American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on October 31, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on American Tower when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PSB; also brushing on AMT. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PSB

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AMT

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, PS Business Parks' rental income increased 3.2% to $100.48 million from $97.34 million in Q3 FY16. The rental income surpassed analysts' expectations of $99.4 million.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 2.9% to $68.80 million from $66.54 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 10 basis points to 68.4% of revenue from 68.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PS Business Parks' G&A expenses decreased 41.2% to $1.75 million from $2.97 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's D&A expenses decreased 3.5% to $23.76 million from $24.63 million in the comparable period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, PS Business Parks' operating income increased 11.2% to $43.30 million from $38.94 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 300 basis points to 43% of revenue from 40% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PS Business Parks' net income decreased 8% to $18.14 million from $19.72 million in Q3 FY16. The decrease was mainly due to a charge related to the redemption of preferred securities. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 8.3% to $0.66 from $0.72 in the corresponding period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's funds from operations (FFO) decreased 4.8% to $47.38 million from $49.79 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, PS Business Parks' FFO per share decreased 4.9% to $1.36 from $1.43 in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) increased 8.6% to $53.87 million on a y-o-y basis from $49.59 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted FFO per share increased 7.7% to $1.54 on a y-o-y basis from $1.43 in the same period of last year. The increase was due to a higher net operating income (NOI), reduced G&A expenses, and savings from lower preferred distributions. The adjusted FFO per share surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.53.

For the reported quarter, PS Business Parks' funds available for distribution (FAD) decreased 4.3% to $39.27 million from $41.04 million in Q3 FY16.

Segment Details

Same Park - During Q3 FY17, PS Business Parks' Same Park segment's rental income increased 4.4% to $100.11 million from $95.87 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating expenses increased 3.2% to $30.82 million from $29.88 million in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the segment's net operating income increased 5% to $69.29 million from 65.99 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's weighted average occupancy was 94% compared to 94.1% in Q3 FY16.

Non-Same Park - During Q3 FY17, PS Business Parks' Non-Same Park segment's rental income was $371 million compared to $9 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating expenses was $294 million compared to $3 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's weighted average occupancy was 25.8% compared to 18.5% in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, PS Business Parks' cash and cash equivalents increased 3.1% to $132.66 million from $128.63 million as on December 31, 2016.

On October 23, 2017, the Company announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, payable on December 28, 2017, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2017.

Stock Performance

PS Business Parks' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $134.23, slightly sliding 0.25%. A total volume of 111.26 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 80.70 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 2.39% in the last three months, 8.49% in the past six months, and 25.18% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 15.20% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 44.67 and have a dividend yield of 2.53%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.66 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily