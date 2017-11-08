Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: NuVasive's Q3 Non-GAAP EPS Surged 30% Y-o-Y; Surprised Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Masimo Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NUVA, following the Company's posting of its financial results on October 24, 2017, for the first quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17). The San Diego, California-based Company reported a 30% y-o-y surge in non-GAAP EPS, topping market consensus estimates. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on October 31, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Masimo when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on NUVA; also brushing on MASI. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NUVA

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MASI

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on September 30, 2017, NuVasive reported revenues of $247.43 million, up 3.2% from $239.65 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. However, revenues numbers for Q3 FY17 missed consensus market expectations of $255 million. Meanwhile, the Company's revenues on constant currency were up by 3.4% y-o-y in the reported quarter.

The spinal device maker posted GAAP net income attributable to NuVasive of $33.62 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17, up from $3.93 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income increased to $26.72 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 from $21.13 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, Wall Street had expected the Company to report non-GAAP net income of $0.48 per diluted share.

Operational Metric

For the reported quarter, the Company's cost of products sold came in at $65.58 million, up from $59.20 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin stood at $181.98 million, or 73.5% of revenues, for Q3 FY17 compared to $182.91 million, or 76.3% of revenues, in the last year's comparable quarter. NuVasive's selling, marketing, and administrative (SG&A) expenses was $125.80 million during Q3 FY16 versus $131.89 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company spent $12.72 million on research and development (R&D) in Q3 FY17 compared to $12.52 million in the last year's corresponding quarter.

The Company reported GAAP operating profit of $30.60 million in Q3 FY17 up from $21.16 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP operating profit improved to $43.46 million, or 17.6% of revenues, in Q3 FY17 from $38.51 million, or 16.1% of revenues, in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $61.56 million, or 24.9% of revenues, in Q3 FY17 compared to $62.04 million, or 25.9% of revenues, in Q3 FY16.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the first three-quarters of FY17, cash provided by operating activities was $118.89 million compared to $96.02 million in the prior year's same period. At the close of books on September 30, 2017, NuVasive had $62.20 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $153.64 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term senior convertible notes stood at $578.19 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $564.41 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY17, NuVasive management expects revenues to grow by 7.1% to $1.03 billion. Operating margin for full-year FY17 is projected to be in the range of 11.5% to 16.6%. The Company has projected the earnings for the year ending December 31, 2017, to be between $1.37 and $1.91. Furthermore, the Company forecasts EBITDA margin during FY17 to be in the range of 23.3% to 25.9%.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017, NuVasive's stock closed the trading session at $55.96, marginally falling 0.85% from its previous closing price of $56.44. A total volume of 485.81 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 47.06 and currently have a market cap of $2.84 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily