

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $219.9 million, or $1.69 per share. This was higher than $197.7 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.67 billion. This was up from $1.54 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $219.9 Mln. vs. $197.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.4%



