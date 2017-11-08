Standigm, an AI based drug discovery company, launched AI drug discovery services publicly at Bio-Europe 2017 in Berlin, Germany

SEOUL, South Korea and BERLIN, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Standigm, a company using the state-of-the-art Artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drug discovery and development, presented its latest technology and advancement at the 23rd annual Bio-Europe international partnering conference being heldin November 6-8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Standigm also officially announced the launch of Standigm's two customer-friendly services, 'Expander' and 'Hunter', at the presentation in the Next-Generation track.

Bio-Europe is the Europe's largest partnering conference for the biotechnology industry. It brings two thousand companies over 100 countries annually, offering high-profile workshop and panel participation, company pitches, and one-to-one meetings.

"It is welcomed that a major pharmaceutical business conference starts to discuss the AI-based drug discovery. It is meaningful that Standigm got global recognition and was chosen to speak our innovative idea at the Bio-Europe 2017. We aim to provide the real-world drugs through our AI technology. The launching of our new services, 'Expander' and 'Hunter', will expedite to realize our goal by helping the pharmaceutical companies to use AI-driven drug candidates with minimized costs and risks." said Jinhan Kim, the CEO and cofounder of Standigm.

Sang Ok Song, the COO and cofounder of Standigm, commented that "We had several meetings with pharmaceutical companies including leading Pharmaceutical companieslike GSK, MSD(Merck), Bayer, and Daiichi-Sankyo. Further meetingshavebeenarranged after this conference. We see the opportunity to find good partners for the repurposingof FDA-approved drugs."

Standigmhas innovative AItechnology 'Artificial Applicable Intelligence (AAI)'. CrystalGenomics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that they found first evidence to a new AI-driven drug for cancer by using Standigm's AAI technology in August 2017.

About Standigm

Standigm is a company to apply cutting-edge AI technologies to drug discovery and development. Standigm focuses on predicting new indications for existing drugs, called drug repositioning through the deeply trained AI model with molecular features of drug responses and drug uses. Standigm generated tens of drug candidates for cancers, Parkinson's disease (PD), autism, fatty liver diseases (NASH) and more. Standigm was found in May 2015 by cofounders from Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Standigm has raised $3.4M. For more information, please visit: www.standigm.com.

