Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.11.2017 | 13:28
PR Newswire

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re issue of warrants

PR Newswire
London, November 8

8 November 2017

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Issue of warrants

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard' or "the Company') announce that they have issued 225,000 warrants, exercisable up to 1 March 2020 at a price of £0.10 per Ordinary Share.

The issue of the warrants is in consideration for professional services.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762


© 2017 PR Newswire