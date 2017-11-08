Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re issue of warrants

PR Newswire
London, November 8
8 November 2017
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
Issue of warrants
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard' or "the Company') announce that they have issued 225,000 warrants, exercisable up to 1 March 2020 at a price of £0.10 per Ordinary Share.
The issue of the warrants is in consideration for professional services.
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
