Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re convertible loan notes and warrants

8 November 2017

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Issue of convertible loan notes and warrants

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard' or "the Company') announced on 20 September 2017, that they had resolved to create up to £3,000,000 7.5 per cent Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 (the "Loan Notes').

The Convertible Notes carry the right of conversion into Ordinary Shares at the rate of 10p per share. The Convertible Notes will be issued together with warrants that entitle the holder to subscribe for Ordinary Shares at 10p per share. The warrants will be issued for a number of shares that corresponds to the number of shares to be issued on conversion of the Convertible Notes in relation to which the warrants are granted.

The directors now announce that a further £45,000 of Loan Notes have been subscribed for and fully paid. The Loan Notes are convertible at £0.10 per Ordinary Share of £0.001 each up to the final repayment date of 1st March 2020. Interest of 7.5% is payable bi-annually in respect of the Loan Notes.

As a result of the subscription for £45,000 of Loan Notes, 450,000 warrants, exercisable up to 1st March 2020 at a price of £0.10 per Ordinary Share have also been created.

£195,000 of Loan Notes are now outstanding.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762