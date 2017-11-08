TROY, MI--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) -

Financial Highlights

Q3 revenue up 6.5%, up 5.3% in constant currency

Q3 operating earnings of $18.2 million, down 3%

Q3 earnings per share of $0.58 compared to $2.06, or $0.44 on an adjusted basis, a 32% increase year-over-year on an adjusted basis.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced results for the third quarter of 2017.

George S. Corona, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced revenue for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $1.3 billion, a 6.5% increase, or 5.3% in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016.

Earnings from operations for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $18.2 million, compared to $18.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2016.

Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2017 were $0.58 compared to $2.06 per share in the third quarter of 2016. During the third quarter of 2016, Kelly transferred its APAC staffing operations to the TS Kelly Asia Pacific joint venture and recorded a pre-tax gain of $87.2 million. Kelly retains a 49% ownership interest in the joint venture. Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2016 include the $1.62 after-tax gain on the APAC JV transaction. Excluding the after-tax gain from 2016 third quarter results, adjusted earnings per share were $0.44 in the third quarter of 2016.

Reflecting on the results, Corona stated, "Our third quarter performance confirmed that we are continuing to drive top-line growth and shareholder value, even as we invest in talent, technology, and solutions to accelerate our progress. Our acquisition of Teachers On Call and our decision to implement a digital talent platform confirm that we are not content to stop at short-term growth, and we are strategically positioning Kelly for long-term success as the world of work evolves."

Kelly also reported that on November 7, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable December 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2017.

About Kelly Services

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, & Twitter.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 1, 2017 AND OCTOBER 2, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2017 2016 Change Change Change --------- -------- ------------ -------- ------- Revenue from services $1,328.8 $1,247.8 $ 81.0 6.5% 5.3% Cost of services 1,098.1 1,032.7 65.4 6.3 --------- -------- ------------ Gross profit 230.7 215.1 15.6 7.3 6.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 212.5 196.3 16.2 8.3 7.3 --------- -------- ------------ Earnings from operations 18.2 18.8 (0.6) (2.9) Gain on investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific - 87.2 (87.2) NM Other expense, net (0.4) (0.4) - (4.8) --------- -------- ------------ Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 17.8 105.6 (87.8) (83.1) Income tax (benefit) expense (4.1) 24.7 (28.8) (116.5) --------- -------- ------------ Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 21.9 80.9 (59.0) (72.9) Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.1 - 1.1 NM --------- -------- ------------ Net earnings $ 23.0 $ 80.9 $ (57.9) (71.5)% ========= ======== ============ Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 2.08 $ (1.49) (71.6)% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 2.06 $ (1.48) (71.8)% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATISTICS: Staffing fee-based income (included in revenue from services) $ 14.2 $ 13.2 $ 1.0 6.9% 4.1% Gross profit rate 17.4% 17.2% 0.2 pts. Conversion rate 7.9 8.7 (0.8) % Return: Earnings from operations 1.4 1.5 (0.1) Net earnings 1.7 6.5 (4.8) Effective income tax rate (22.9)% 23.4% (46.3) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 38.3 38.1 Diluted 38.8 38.4

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 1, 2017 AND OCTOBER 2, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2017 2016 Change Change Change -------- -------- ------------ -------- -------- Revenue from services $3,952.1 $3,972.4 $ (20.3) (0.5)% (0.7)% Cost of services 3,261.0 3,294.1 (33.1) (1.0) -------- -------- ------------ Gross profit 691.1 678.3 12.8 1.9 1.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 636.2 634.9 1.3 0.2 0.1 -------- -------- ------------ Earnings from operations 54.9 43.4 11.5 26.5 Gain on investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific - 87.2 (87.2 NM Other expense, net (2.5) (1.3) (1.2) (91.7) -------- -------- ------------ Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 52.4 129.3 (76.9) (59.5) Income tax expense 0.1 28.2 (28.1) (99.6) -------- -------- ------------ Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 52.3 101.1 (48.8) (48.3) Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.6 (0.1) 1.7 NM -------- -------- ------------ Net earnings $ 53.9 $ 101.0 $ (47.1) (46.7)% ======== ======== ============ Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 2.59 $ (1.21) (46.7)% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 2.58 $ (1.21) (46.9)% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATISTICS: Staffing fee-based income (included in revenue from services) $ 41.4 $ 46.3 $ (4.9) (10.8)% (11.7)% Gross profit rate 17.5% 17.1% 0.4 pts. Conversion rate 7.9 6.4 1.5 % Return: Earnings from operations 1.4 1.1 0.3 Net earnings 1.4 2.5 (1.1) Effective income tax rate 0.2% 21.8% (21.6) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 38.3 38.0 Diluted 38.8 38.3

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Third Quarter ------------------------------------------------ % CC % 2017 2016 Change Change ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- AMERICAS STAFFING -------------------------- Revenue from services $ 554.8 $ 518.2 7.1% 6.6% Gross profit 98.8 95.0 4.1 3.7 Total SG&A expenses 85.5 80.7 6.0 5.6 Earnings from operations 13.3 14.3 (6.7) Gross profit rate 17.8% 18.3% (0.5) pts. Conversion rate 13.5 15.0 (1.5) Return on sales 2.4 2.8 (0.4) GLOBAL TALENT SOLUTIONS -------------------------- Revenue from services $ 503.0 $ 495.0 1.6% 1.3% Gross profit 93.0 86.2 7.9 7.6 Total SG&A expenses 72.2 70.2 2.8 2.5 Earnings from operations 20.8 16.0 30.3 Gross profit rate 18.5% 17.4% 1.1 pts. Conversion rate 22.4 18.5 3.9 Return on sales 4.1 3.2 0.9 INTERNATIONAL STAFFING -------------------------- Revenue from services $ 275.6 $ 239.3 15.2% 10.4% Gross profit 39.5 35.0 12.7 7.7 Total SG&A expenses 32.3 30.5 6.1 1.9 Earnings from operations 7.2 4.5 57.0 Gross profit rate 14.3% 14.7% (0.4) pts. Conversion rate 18.0 12.9 5.1 Return on sales 2.6 1.9 0.7

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) September Year to Date -------------------------------------------------- % CC % 2017 2016 Change Change ----------- ----------- ------------ ------------ AMERICAS STAFFING ------------------------ Revenue from services $ 1,703.5 $ 1,614.7 5.5% 5.3% Gross profit 307.9 292.9 5.1 5.0 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 252.6 244.1 3.5 3.4 Restructuring charges 0.4 1.8 (80.0) (79.8) Total SG&A expenses 253.0 245.9 2.9 2.8 Earnings from operations 54.9 47.0 16.8 Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 55.3 48.8 13.2 Gross profit rate 18.1% 18.1% - pts. Conversion rate 17.8 16.1 1.7 Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 18.0 16.7 1.3 Return on sales 3.2 2.9 0.3 Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 3.2 3.0 0.2 GLOBAL TALENT SOLUTIONS ------------------------ Revenue from services $ 1,495.8 $ 1,486.5 0.6% 0.6% Gross profit 272.2 257.2 5.8 5.9 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 218.8 213.2 2.6 2.7 Restructuring charges 2.0 0.4 415.5 417.6 Total SG&A expenses 220.8 213.6 3.4 3.5 Earnings from operations 51.4 43.6 18.0 Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 53.4 44.0 21.5 Gross profit rate 18.2% 17.3% 0.9 pts. Conversion rate 18.9 16.9 2.0 Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 19.6 17.1 2.5 Return on sales 3.4 2.9 0.5 Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 3.6 3.0 0.6 INTERNATIONAL STAFFING ------------------------ Revenue from services $ 766.0 $ 885.6 (13.5)% (14.0)% Gross profit 112.7 131.4 (14.2) (14.8) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 96.2 115.1 (16.4) (16.8) Restructuring charges - 1.2 (100.0) (100.0) Total SG&A expenses 96.2 116.3 (17.2) (17.6) Earnings from operations 16.5 15.1 9.1 Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 16.5 16.3 1.6 Gross profit rate 14.7% 14.8% (0.1) pts. Conversion rate 14.6 11.5 3.1 Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 14.6 12.3 2.3 Return on sales 2.2 1.7 0.5 Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 2.2 1.8 0.4

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) October 1, Jan. 1, October 2, 2017 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 22.2 $ 29.6 $ 27.6 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $13.1, $12.5 and $11.1, respectively 1,271.7 1,138.3 1,125.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70.0 46.7 53.0 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total current assets 1,363.9 1,214.6 1,206.4 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 81.4 80.8 80.5 Deferred taxes 192.0 180.1 179.8 Goodwill 107.1 88.4 88.4 Investment in equity affiliate 116.4 114.8 113.6 Other assets 475.9 349.4 370.6 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total noncurrent assets 972.8 813.5 832.9 Total Assets $ 2,336.7 $ 2,028.1 $ 2,039.3 =========== =========== =========== Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 23.9 $ - $ 8.7 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 496.1 455.1 408.7 Accrued payroll and related taxes 312.6 241.5 276.9 Accrued insurance 25.6 23.4 26.8 Income and other taxes 60.0 51.1 56.9 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total current liabilities 918.2 771.1 778.0 Noncurrent Liabilities Accrued insurance 49.7 45.5 40.2 Accrued retirement benefits 175.0 157.4 153.9 Other long-term liabilities 66.8 42.1 50.7 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total noncurrent liabilities 291.5 245.0 244.8 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (35.2) (39.0) (39.1) Paid-in capital 30.0 28.6 26.2 Earnings invested in the business 968.8 923.6 906.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income 123.3 58.7 82.5 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total stockholders' equity 1,127.0 1,012.0 1,016.5 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,336.7 $ 2,028.1 $ 2,039.3 =========== =========== =========== ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 445.7 $ 443.5 $ 428.4 Current Ratio 1.5 1.6 1.6 Debt-to-capital % 2.1% -% 0.9% Global Days Sales Outstanding 58 53 56 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 18.2 $ 26.9 $ 20.4

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 1, 2017 AND OCTOBER 2, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 53.9 $ 101.0 Noncash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 16.5 16.0 Provision for bad debts 3.6 6.1 Stock-based compensation 6.8 7.6 Gain on investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific equity affiliate - (87.2) Other, net (2.3) (2.2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition (45.6) (13.1) ----------- ----------- Net cash from operating activities 32.9 28.2 ----------- ----------- Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (14.7) (7.8) Acquisition of company, net of cash received (37.2) - Net cash proceeds from investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific equity affiliate - 18.8 Proceeds from repayment of loan to TS Kelly equity affiliate 0.6 - Other investing activities - (0.4) ----------- ----------- Net cash (used in) from investing activities (51.3) 10.6 ----------- ----------- Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings 23.9 (47.8) Dividend payments (8.7) (7.7) Payments of tax withholding for restricted shares (1.7) (2.1) Other financing activities (0.1) 0.4 ----------- ----------- Net cash from (used in) financing activities 13.4 (57.2) ----------- ----------- Effect of exchange rates on cash and equivalents (2.4) 3.8 ----------- ----------- Net change in cash and equivalents (7.4) (14.6) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 29.6 42.2 ----------- ----------- Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 22.2 $ 27.6 =========== ===========

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Third Quarter (Americas, International and GTS) ---------------------------------------------- % CC % 2017 2016 Change Change ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Americas United States $ 941.1 $ 900.3 4.5% 4.5% Canada 37.1 34.9 6.2 1.9 Mexico 32.9 27.6 19.4 13.3 Puerto Rico 15.9 20.9 (23.8) (23.8) Brazil 12.3 13.3 (7.4) (9.4) ---------- ---------- Total Americas 1,039.3 997.0 4.2 3.9 EMEA France 73.0 60.8 20.1 14.1 Switzerland 59.1 55.0 7.4 6.0 Portugal 46.0 39.2 17.5 11.6 United Kingdom 23.3 19.5 19.1 19.5 Russia 22.5 18.4 22.4 11.6 Italy 15.9 13.6 17.1 11.1 Germany 15.5 14.2 8.5 3.0 Norway 8.9 8.4 7.2 2.5 Ireland 8.3 7.7 8.1 2.6 Other 12.1 9.7 25.0 18.4 ---------- ---------- Total EMEA 284.6 246.5 15.5 10.7 Total APAC 4.9 4.3 12.6 8.8 ---------- ---------- Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,328.8 $ 1,247.8 6.5% 5.3% ========== ==========

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) September Year to Date (Americas, International and GTS) ------------------------------------------------ % CC % 2017 2016 Change Change ---------- ---------- ------------ ------------ Americas United States $ 2,866.8 $ 2,765.8 3.7% 3.7% Canada 105.8 105.2 0.6 (0.5) Mexico 85.0 79.6 6.8 9.1 Puerto Rico 51.2 65.9 (22.3) (22.3) Brazil 38.3 33.5 14.3 1.6 ---------- ---------- Total Americas 3,147.1 3,050.0 3.2 3.1 EMEA France 202.1 178.6 13.2 13.3 Switzerland 161.3 156.2 3.3 3.6 Portugal 124.0 111.6 11.1 11.2 Russia 69.3 49.0 41.5 21.5 United Kingdom 64.3 66.2 (2.9) 5.7 Italy 45.3 42.1 7.6 7.7 Germany 43.3 45.3 (4.5) (4.3) Norway 24.9 24.4 2.2 1.0 Ireland 23.4 18.1 295.0 29.8 Other 33.5 27.8 20.7 20.5 ---------- ---------- Total EMEA 791.4 719.3 10.0 9.6 Total APAC 13.6 203.1 (93.3) (13.1) ---------- ---------- Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 3,952.1 $ 3,972.4 (0.5)% (0.7)% ========== ==========

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE 13 AND 39 WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 1, 2017 AND OCTOBER 2, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Third Quarter September Year to Date ---------------------- ------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Revenue from services $ 1,328.8 $ 1,247.8 $ 3,952.1 $ 3,972.4 Disposal of APAC businesses (Note 1) - - - (191.1) ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted revenue from services $ 1,328.8 $ 1,247.8 $ 3,952.1 $ 3,781.3 ========== ========== =========== =========== Third Quarter September Year to Date ---------------------- ------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Gross profit $ 230.7 $ 215.1 $ 691.1 $ 678.3 Disposal of APAC businesses (Note 1) - - - (30.2) ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted gross profit $ 230.7 $ 215.1 $ 691.1 $ 648.1 ========== ========== =========== =========== Third Quarter September Year to Date ---------------------- ------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Earnings from operations $ 18.2 $ 18.8 $ 54.9 $ 43.4 Disposal of APAC businesses (Note 1) - - - (5.9) Restructuring charges (Note 2) - - 2.4 3.4 ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted earnings from operations $ 18.2 $ 18.8 $ 57.3 $ 40.9 ========== ========== =========== =========== Third Quarter ------------------------------------------------ 2017 2016 ---------------------- ------------------------ Amount Per Share Amount Per Share ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Net earnings $ 23.0 $ 0.58 $ 80.9 $ 2.06 Gain on investment in equity affiliate, net of taxes (Note 3) - - (63.7) (1.62) ---------- ----------- Adjusted net earnings $ 23.0 $ 0.58 $ 17.2 $ 0.44 ========== =========== September Year to Date ------------------------------------------------ 2017 2016 ---------------------- ------------------------ Amount Per Share Amount Per Share ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- Net earnings $ 53.9 $ 1.37 $ 101.0 $ 2.58 Disposal of APAC businesses (Note 1) - - (4.5) (0.12) Restructuring charges, net of taxes (Note 2) 1.7 0.04 2.5 0.07 Gain on investment in equity affiliate, net of taxes (Note 3) - - (63.7) (1.63) ---------- ----------- Adjusted net earnings $ 55.6 $ 1.41 $ 35.3 $ 0.90 ========== ===========

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2016 disposal of APAC businesses, 2017 and 2016 restructuring charges and the 2016 gain on investment of equity affiliate is useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2017 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a more meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Disposal of APAC businesses represents the 2016 operational results of business contributed to TS Kelly Asia Pacific in the third quarter of 2016. (2) Restructuring charges in 2017 represent costs related primarily to optimizing our GTS service delivery models to deliver expected cost savings. Restructuring charges in 2016 include costs related to actions taken in the Americas and International regions designed to increase operational efficiency and align our staffing operations with opportunities for growth within their markets. (3) Gain on investment in equity affiliate represents the difference between the fair value and book value of amounts contributed by the Company to the investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific in the third quarter of 2016.

