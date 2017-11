Global $60 Bn CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market 2017-2023 - 17 Commercialize CD Antigen Drugs & 184 CD Antigens in Clinical Pipeline

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market Outlook & Clinical Trials Insight 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market Outlook & Clinical Trials Insight 2023

report gives comprehensive insight into multiple clinical and non-clinical issues related to emergence and development of global CD Antigen cancer therapy market.



CD Antigens have emerged as new growth frontier for the organizations involved in the research, development, licensing and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies. CD antigens have been present in disguise since the efforts began to develop therapeutic monoclonal antibodies in 1970s. CD antigens are the basis on which monoclonal antibodies were discovered.

Although the potential of antibodies was well understood but it required a series of discoveries to find out that specific antibodies are capable of targeting one unique molecular site of the cancer cells.



CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market Outlook & Clinical Trials Insight 2023 report highlights:

Market Opportunity Assessment: More than US$ 60 Billion by 2023

by 2023 Clinical & Patent Insight on 17 Commercialize CD Antigen Drugs

Clinical & Licensing Insight on 184 CD Antigens in Clinical Pipeline

Dosage & Price Analysis on Key Drugs

Mechanism of CD Antigen Cancer Therapeutics

Cancer CD Antigens Clinical Pipeline Dominated by CD20 Antigen: 50 Drugs

Cancer CD Antigen Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to CD Antigen Based Cancer Therapeutics



2. Significance of CD Antigens: Normal Cells versus Cancer Cells



3. Working Mechanism of CD Antigen Based Cancer Therapeutics



4. Commercial Cancer Therapeutics Based on CD Antigens



5. Recent Commercial Trends in CD Antigen Based Cancer Therapeutics



6. Major CD Antigens as Targets for Cancer Therapy



7. Major CD Antigens as Cancer Diagnostic Agents



8. Major CD Antigens in Cancer Research



9. Global CD Antigen Based Therapeutics Market Overview



10. Price & Dosage Analysis of Major CD Antigen Based Cancer Therapies



11. Marketed Cancer CD Antigen Inhibitors Clinical & Patent Insight



12. Global CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics



13. Global CD Antigens Cancer Therapy Market Future Forecast



14. Cancer CD Antigen Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase



Cancer CD3 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD4 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD7 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD19 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD20 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD22 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD 26 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD27 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD30 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD33 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD38 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD44 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD45 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD46 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD 47 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD52 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD55 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD56 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD66 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD70 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD71 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD98 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD200 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD223 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD248 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD274 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Cancer CD319 Antigen Inhibitor Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

Companies Featured



AryoGen Biopharma

Biocad

Biogen Idec

Celltrion

Genentech

Genmab

GLYCART Biotechnology

Hetero Drugs

mAbxience

MedImmune

Merck

Sandoz

UCB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/922ksw/cd_antigen_cancer



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716