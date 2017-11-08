Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Weingarten's Revenue Grew 4%; NAREIT FFO Jumped 9%

Research Desk Line-up: GGP Inc. Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Weingarten reported revenues of $144.11 million compared to revenue of $138.60 million in Q3 2016. The Company's rental revenue for the reported quarter totaled $141.06 million versus $136.44 million in the year-ago same period.

For Q3 2017, Weingarten reported net income of $72.6 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to $51.9 million, or $0.40 per share, for Q3 2016.

Weingarten's NAREIT FFO was $78.9 million, or $0.61 per share, for Q3 2017 compared to $73.1 million, or $0.56 per share, for Q3 2016. The Company's core FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, was $0.61 per share or $79.7 million, an increase of 5.2% on a per share basis over $0.58 per share or $75.6 million for the year-earlier same quarter. Weingarten's FFO numbers beat analysts' estimates of $0.60 per share.

The increase in Core FFO was primarily due to higher operating income driven by increased rental rates, and the full year effect of the Company's 2016 acquisitions. Reduced interest expense from favorable debt refinancing also contributed to the increase, all of which was offset by property dispositions.

Weingarten noted that in the operating expenses for Q3 2017, $0.8 million of expenses related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are included, which reflected the Company's best estimates of its exposure. These expenses are included in NAREIT FFO, but are excluded in arriving at Core FFO.

Operating Results

During Q3 2017, Weingarten's signed occupancy increased to 94.8% from 94.1% at the end of Q3 2016. The Company's Same Property Net Operating Income ("SPNOI") including redevelopments increased 2.8% on a y-o-y basis. Weingarten's rental rates on new leases and renewals for the reported quarter were up 29.5% and 12.3%, respectively, compared to theyear-agoo same period.

Portfolio Activity

During Q3 2017, Weingarten closed $110 million of dispositions and an additional $43.6 million subsequent to the quarter's end. These dispositions included three centers in California, two in North Carolina, one each in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida, and one land parcel.

Weingarten also acquired one land parcel adjacent to an existing property during the reported quarter.

Weingarten stated that its new development and redevelopment programs are moving forward as planned. The new developments include Gateway Alexandria and Columbia Pike, both of which are mixed-use developments in northern Virginia, and The Whittaker in West Seattle. Additionally, the Company continued to invest in 17 redevelopments at its existing properties representing $237.5 million of incremental investment at returns of 7.5% to 9.5%.

Balance Sheet

Weingarten's debt to EBITDA at quarter-end was 5.55 times, down significantly from 6.05 times at the end of Q3 2016. As of the day of the earnings release, Weingarten had only $40 million outstanding under its $500 million revolver credit facility.

Weingarten's Board of Trust Managers declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.385 per common share payable on December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on December 08, 2017.

Guidance

Given the strong operating performance year-to-date, Weingarten raised and narrowed its 2017 guidance for NAREIT FFO to $2.38 to $2.41 per diluted share and core FFO guidance to $2.42 to $2.45 per diluted share. The Company also increased its disposition guidance to a range of $300 million to $550 million.

Weingarten noted that if it sells a reasonable amount of its current pipeline, the Company expects to generate a special dividend given the large tax gains associated with some of these sales.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, November 07, 2017, Weingarten Realty Investors' stock price rose 1.71% to end the day at $32.05. A total volume of 1.03 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 789.19 thousand shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 19.58 and have a dividend yield of 4.80%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $4.22 billion.

