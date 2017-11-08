sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,16 Euro		-1,11
-1,65 %
WKN: 864861 ISIN: US2003401070 Ticker-Symbol: CA3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMERICA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,28
67,26
14:12
66,31
67,31
14:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMERICA INC
COMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMERICA INC66,16-1,65 %