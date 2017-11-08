

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) Wednesday announced named Muneera Carr to be the chief financial officer, effective Jan. 23, 2018. She will succeed David Duprey, who plans to retire on February 28 next year.



Muneera has been serving as executive vice president and chief accounting officer. after a 35-year tenure in the financial services industry. From Jan. 23, 2018, to Feb. 28, 2018, Duprey will remain an executive vice president at Comerica, the company noted.



Muneera Carr joined Comerica in February 2010 as chief accounting officer and controller. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at SunTrust Banks, Inc., and Bank of America, as well as PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.



