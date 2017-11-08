Shaw Academy Appoint Former Amazon Prime Executive as Head of Marketing

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shaw Academy the global online educator has appointed Aashish Nanavati as its Head of Marketing. Aashish will be based at Shaw Academy's technology centre in Bangalore, India and have responsibility for the marketing and digital strategy of the business.

Shaw Academy develop and deliver live online education on a range of courses focused on developing practical skills and to date have taught over four million students worldwide. Currently undergoing a period of exponential growth, the company currently teach 250,000 new students every month and project by the end of 2017 that enrolments will rise to a monthly run rate of 500,000 new students.

A key appointment for Shaw Academy, Aashish's role covers responsibility across important areas of the business including customer acquisition and revenue and retention growth. Aashish brings extensive knowledge to the role with over fifteen years digital experience and comes to Shaw Academy from Amazon Prime where he was Head of Traffic & Acquisition. He has previously held senior positions at Shaadi.com, the Financial Times and PartyGaming (Bwin), Shaw Academy develop and deliver courses across a wide range of faculties including Marketing, Creative, Business, Technology & Wellness. Aimed at upskilling students within a four-month period, successful graduates receive a Professional Diploma accredited by the European Qualification Framework with all courses focused on developing practical skills.

Founded by James Egan and Adrian Murphy just five years ago Shaw Academy's mission is to offer high quality education that can be delivered at scale in an affordable and accessible manner. Employing over one hundred and eighty staff, Shaw Academy's global headquarters is based in Dublin, Ireland and its technology centre of excellence located in Bangalore, India.

For further information please contact John White at +353-87-6678985 or john.white@shawacademy.com