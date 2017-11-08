

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank maintained its record low interest rate on Wednesday, in line with economists' expectations.



The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to leave the key reference rate at a record low 1.50 percent.



The previous change in the reference rate was a half-basis point cut in March 2015.



The lombard rate was retained at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was held steady at 1.75 percent.



Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, expects the bank to raise its key rate by 100 basis points in 2018, taking it to 2.50 percent by the end of the year.



Although inflation slowed in October, wage and price pressures are building, the economist noted. With wage growth close to an eight-year high, headline inflation will rise above the central bank's 2.5 percent target next year, Carson said.



