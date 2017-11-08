Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Broadcom Makes an Official Offer to Acquire QUALCOMM for $130 Billion

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AVGO. The Company announced on November 06, 2017, that it made an official offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). Broadcom offered to pay $70 for each Qualcomm's share, valuing the offer at approximately $130 billion. If Broadcom's proposal is accepted by Qualcomm, it would make one of the biggest tech deals in recent times and create one of the largest chip manufacturing Company in the world. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on AVGO and QCOM. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AVGO

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=QCOM

In a separate matter, Broadcom also announced that its parent Company plans to change the domicile status from a Singapore Company to a US corporation.

Broadcom's offer

Broadcom's offer is $70 for each Qualcomm's share. Out of this Broadcom has offered to pay $60 in cash and $10 in Broadcom's shares. Broadcom's offer is at a 28% premium of Qualcomm's share price at the closing on November 02, 2017, the last day of trading before the speculation about Broadcom's takeover Plans started doing the rounds. Broadcom has also clarified that its offer stands irrespective of whether Qualcomm completes the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors N.V. at the agreed terms or not. (Qualcomm had announced the acquisition of NXP in October 2016 and offered to pay $110.00 per share in cash. Qualcomm now expects to close the deal in Q1 2018). Broadcom's proposal is valued approximately $130 billion on a pro-forma basis including $25 billion debt and Qualcomm's acquisition of NXP.

The Board of Directors of Broadcom have unanimously approved the proposal. Broadcom has indicated that it is eager to engage with Qualcomm so that the matter can reach a logical conclusion. Broadcom is prepared to allocate necessary resources to speed up the documentation and complete the formalities at the earliest. Broadcom has also arranged for necessary debt financing for completing the deal. Broadcom's strategic partner - Silver Lake Partners - who have financed some of Broadcom's earlier deals, has provided a commitment letter for a $5 billion convertible debt financing for this deal. If Qualcomm agrees to Broadcom's proposal, Broadcom is confident of closing the deal within 12 months of signing the deal. Broadcom is also confident of getting all the requisite regulatory approvals required for completing the deal in a timely manner.

Commenting on the proposal to acquire Qualcomm, Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom said:

"Our proposal provides Qualcomm's stockholders with a substantial and immediate premium in cash for their shares, as well as the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the combined Company. This complementary transaction will position the combined Company as a global communications leader with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products."

Thomas Krause, CFO of Broadcom, added:

"Broadcom has completed five major acquisitions since 2013, and has a proven track record of rapidly deleveraging and successfully integrating Companies to create value for our stockholders, employees and customers. Given the complementary nature of our products, we are confident that any regulatory requirements necessary to complete a combination with Qualcomm will be met in a timely manner."

Lucrativeness of Broadcom's offer

Broadcom has highlighted certain benefits of the deal. Qualcomm's cellular business would be "highly complementary to Broadcom's portfolio" and create a global communications leader with an enviable portfolio of technologies and products. The combined company would be able to offer advanced semiconductor solutions to a broad global customer base. The merger of Broadcom and Qualcomm, including NXP, would jointly have pro-forma revenues of approximately $51 billion and pro-forma 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $23 billion, including synergies for the fiscal year 2017. The deal is also expected to be accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS within one year of closing the deal. The proposed merged entity would also be able to maintain an investment-grade credit rating and a strong cash flow status which would help in reducing its debt. Broadcom also believes that the deal would be highly beneficial to stockholders, employees, customers, and other stakeholders of both companies.

Qualcomm's response

Qualcomm has confirmed the receipt of the offer from Broadcom. In its official communication, the Company said that its Board will be consulting with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate the merits of Broadcom's offer. Based on the feedback received from the experts the Company would take a decision that would be in the best interests of its shareholders. The Company has indicated that it would not be commenting on the matter till its Board of Directors has completed its review and a final decision has been taken.

Broadcom has been looking at acquiring Qualcomm's business for quite some time. Qualcomm's performance and revenues has been hit in recent times due to its bitter legal battles with Apple in regard to payment of royalties and breach of software licensing agreement. The Company's stock further fell after the news that Apple planned to drop Qualcomm's components in its iPhones and iPads from 2018 onwards and would be using Intel's components instead. Industry experts feel that if Qualcomm agrees to Broadcom's proposal, the legal battle with Apple will end and Broadcom will be able to handle the matter in the best interest of the Company.

Last Close Stock Review

Broadcom's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $271.32, dropping 2.23%. A total volume of 3.68 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.90 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 8.89% in the last three months, 17.29% in the past six months, and 53.32% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 53.49% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 222.94 and have a dividend yield of 1.50%. The stock currently has a market cap of $104.98 billion.

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $64.10, rising 2.53% from its previous closing price of $62.52. A total volume of 23.37 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 9.98 million shares. QUALCOMM's stock price rallied 21.22% in the last one month, 21.47% in the past three months, and 15.85% in the previous six months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 38.75 and has a dividend yield of 3.56%. The stock currently has a market cap of $94.48 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily