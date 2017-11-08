World Home Health Care Market 2017 - Primed for Growth, Consolidation Continues

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2017 Home Health Care Market Outlook: Primed for Growth, Consolidation Continues" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 2017 Home Health Care Market Outlook takes a deep dive into the existing market and offers insight into future potential for home health care.

This is the 10th edition of this report. We believe that the Home Health Care Market Outlook the most comprehensive analysis of the industry to date-a sentiment echoed by many of our clients over the years. Whether you're an industry veteran or new to the market, within these pages you'll find insights, fresh perspectives, and a keen understanding of where the market is headed in the years to come.

In The Report You Will Find:

A comprehensive evaluation of the current state of the home care environment, including trends and factors affecting growth

Company profiles: strategies, news, financials, market penetration, organizational structure, and more

Implications of the Affordable Care Act for home health care

Primary research conducted with our home care industry executive panel, including their perspective on the outlook for their firms and the industry; current and expected future use of technology, and experience with accountable care organizations and value-based contracts

Primary research of consumer attitudes, and awareness and usage of home health care and private duty services

Primary research of home health satisfaction drivers

Opportunities, threats, and critical success factors

An analysis of Medicare and Medicaid expenditures, current and projected

The 2017 Home Health Care Market Outlook is Designed for Executives in the Following Market Segments:

Integrated health systems, physician groups and ACOs

Home health, home care, hospice, and post-acute providers

Retail and wholesale pharmacy

DME and medical supplies

Health services researchers

Payers and other providers

Private equity and venture capital investors

Pharma/biotech and medical device

Key Topics Covered:



1. Understanding Home Health Care

Definition

Perspective

Home Health Consumers

Providers

Market Demand

Supply Chain: Supply Side

Supply Chain: Demand Side

Competitive Environment

Visiting Nurse Organizations

Integrated Health Systems

2. Financing Home Health Care

Federal Funding

Funding Sources

Reimbursed Services

Home Health and the Affordable Care Act

Future Funding

3. Company Profiles

AccentCare, Inc.

Addus HealthCare, Inc.

Almost Family, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc.

American HomePatient

Apria

BAYADA Home Health Care

HCR ManorCare

Intrepid USA

Kindred Healthcare Inc.

Lincare Holdings

Maxim Healthcare

National HealthCare Corp.

PSA Healthcare

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

VITAS Healthcare

4. Home Care Executive Panel Survey

Methodology and Demographic Characteristics

Key Findings: Outlook

Key Findings: ACOs and Value-Based Contracting

Key Findings: Technology

June 2016 Update

5. Consumer Survey: Attitudes, Awareness and Experience

Methodology

Limitations

Demographic Characteristics

Results: Home Health Care

Key Findings: Home Health Care

Results: Private Duty

Key Findings: Private Duty

Discussion

6. Satisfaction and Quality Measures

Data and Variables Definition

National Average Scores

Data Analysis

Correlation Analysis

Regression Analysis

Results

7. Outlook

Technology

The Affordable Care Act

Our Aging Population

Employment Outlook

Regulation

Industry Consolidation

Accountable Care Organizations

Rebasing

Consumer Awareness

Our Health

8. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/879sh6/2017_home_health



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716