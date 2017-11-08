sprite-preloader
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, November 8

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 8 November 2017

Strategic Equity Capital plc ("the Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that shareholders passed all the resolutions contained in the notice of meeting.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To continue the Company as an Investment Trust

Resolution 12: To authorise Directors to allot shares

Resolution 13: To authorise the Directors to allot shares having disapplied pre-emption rights

Resolution 14: To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

The proxy voting is set out below for information.

ResolutionVotes For Votes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
129,062,73104,988155
229,062,73104,988155
329,050,73112,0004,988155
426,896,9601,815,7714,988350,155
529,062,73104,988155
629,010,42752,3044,988155
728,690,926371,8054,988155
829,062,73104,988155
929,061,6221,1094,988155
1029,061,6221,1094,988155
1129,028,04134,6904,988155
1229,062,73104,988155
1329,048,82213,9094,988155
1429,062,73104,988155

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary)
0131 538 1400


