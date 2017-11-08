Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

To: PR Newswire

LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 8 November 2017

Strategic Equity Capital plc ("the Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that shareholders passed all the resolutions contained in the notice of meeting.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To continue the Company as an Investment Trust

Resolution 12: To authorise Directors to allot shares

Resolution 13: To authorise the Directors to allot shares having disapplied pre-emption rights

Resolution 14: To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

The proxy voting is set out below for information.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld 1 29,062,731 0 4,988 155 2 29,062,731 0 4,988 155 3 29,050,731 12,000 4,988 155 4 26,896,960 1,815,771 4,988 350,155 5 29,062,731 0 4,988 155 6 29,010,427 52,304 4,988 155 7 28,690,926 371,805 4,988 155 8 29,062,731 0 4,988 155 9 29,061,622 1,109 4,988 155 10 29,061,622 1,109 4,988 155 11 29,028,041 34,690 4,988 155 12 29,062,731 0 4,988 155 13 29,048,822 13,909 4,988 155 14 29,062,731 0 4,988 155

