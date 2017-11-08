Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Graphic Packaging's Revenue Advanced 3.1%; Beat Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: WestRock Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging"), following the Company's disclosure of its financial results on October 24, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The leading provider of paper based packaging solutions' earnings results met Wall Street's expectations.

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Pro-TD has currently selected WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on November 02, 2017, its financial results for Q4 FY17 and FY17 which ended on September 30, 2017.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on GPK; also brushing on WRK. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GPK

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WRK

Earnings Reviewed

Graphic Packaging's total revenue grew slightly by 3.1% to $1.14 billion on a y-o-y basis for Q3 FY17 from $1.10 billion, beating estimates by approximately $17.6 million.

For Q3 FY17, the Company's cost of sales increased 3.68% to $946 million on a y-o-y basis from $912.4 million. The selling and administrative expenses, however, grew marginally by 14.83% to $90.60 million on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY17 from $78.9 million.

Graphic Packaging's net tons sold accounted for 743.1 thousand tons during Q3 2017 compared to 721.6 thousand tons on a y-o-y basis. The Company's GAAP EBITDA amounted to $184.1 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $191.2 million in the year ago same period. Graphic Packaging's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA also decreased from $200.1 million to $188.3 million, thereby reporting a 5.90% negative change. Eventually, the Company posted lower income from operations for the current quarter, declining 9.23% to $95.4 million from $105.1 million on a y-o-y basis.

Graphic Packaging's net income decreased 18.17% from $57.8 million to $47.3 million in Q3 FY17. The lower net income was attributed to the announced shutdown of the Company's Santa Clara mill, after thoroughly reviewing the facility's manufacturing capacity. This decision resulted in accelerated depreciation charges for the Company. It also posted return on equity of 17.27% and net margin of 3.70% for Q3 FY17.

Graphic Packaging's management reported the current quarter's earnings as positive, since the Company faced a lot of challenges with regards to hurricanes, which ensued higher chemical and freight costs.

The Company reported net income per share of $0.15 for the current quarter versus $0.18 in the year ago comparable period. It also reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $.018 in Q3 FY17 compared to $0.20 in Q3 FY16, which met analyst's estimates also amounting to $0.18.

Balance Sheet

Graphic Packaging's net receivables and net inventories helped the total current assets to rise marginally by 9.66% from $1.11 billion in Q4 FY16 to $1.22 billion in Q3 FY17. On the liabilities front, the Company reported a rise in total current liabilities of 4.82% with $817.4 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $779.8 million for Q4 FY16. Graphic Packaging's total debt, inclusive of long-term, short-term, and current debt, increased by $60.7 million in the current quarter on a q-o-q basis.

Cash Matters

Graphic Packaging reported net cash from operating activities of $306.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $394.3 million for the same period in the fiscal year 2016.

The Company reported cash outflow from investing activities of $319.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $594.4 million for the same period in the fiscal year 2016.

Cash outflow from financing activities resulted to $31.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to cash inflow of $190.1 million for the same period in FY16. Higher dividend payments and lower borrowings under revolving credit facilities accounted for cash outflow in the current quarter.

The Company ended with cash and cash equivalents of $17.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $45.7 million for the same period in FY16.

The total amount returned to shareholders comprising of dividends paid and share repurchases amounted to $25.8 million for Q3 FY17. Capital expenditure amounted to $53.3 million for the current quarter compared to $72.4 million in Q3 FY16. The Company also completed acquisitions, namely, Carton Craft in July 2017 and Norgraft in October 2017, which would eventually help the Company to keep re-investing in the business for strong cash returns and also to provide good dividends to stockholders.

Outlook

Graphic Packaging's analysts estimates EPS to be $0.85 for FY18, with $0.16 for Q1 FY18. The Company aims to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy, inclusive of re-investments and strategic acquisitions.

Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $15.50, slightly up 0.19%. A total volume of 4.07 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 3.39 million shares. The Company's stock price rallied 17.69% in the last three months, 9.54% in the past six months, and 23.80% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 24.20% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 30.10 and have a dividend yield of 1.94%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.79 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

