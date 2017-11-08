ST. JOHNSBURY, VT and CUERNAVACA, MEXICO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Weidmann Electrical Technology, a global leader in electrical insulation, components, engineering and diagnostics products and services for transformer manufacturers and owners/operators; and Orto de Mexico S.A. de C.V., a world class manufacturer of controls, instruments, transformer accessories, monitors and sensors for electrical applications, are pleased to announce the launch of a full line of Weidmann branded transformer accessories, controls and instrumentation.

For over 17 years, Weidmann has been representing Orto and its products to the OEM, Utility, and Service Company markets worldwide. This strategic partnership combines Weidmann's technical expertise in transformer operation with Orto's innovative engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and will focus on the development of advanced and customized solutions for the industry. The Weidmann brand ensures -- as it has for over 100 years -- that the products will be of the highest quality, offered at competitive prices, and backed by industry leading customer service and technical support.

Weidmann knowledge of transformer OEMs' needs and challenges will be a driving force in the development of new products and innovative technologies to further enhance performance and reliability of transformers. For over 40 years, Orto has been committed to continuous quality improvement through the application of best practices in material selection, 100% product testing, unmatched workmanship, and is ISO9001-2008 and ISO9001-2015 accredited.

Weidmann and Orto's partnership brings more than 150 years of combined expertise to the transformer industry, and both companies will continue investing in the design, manufacturing, and testing processes to provide the industry with best-in-class products and developing solutions to meet complex project requirements.

About Weidmann

The Wicor Group develops, produces, and distributes high-voltage insulation materials, components and systems as well as sophisticated diagnostics, oil testing services, and sensors and monitors for transformers (Business Area Electrical Technology); and sophisticated injection-molded plastics applications for medical technology customers (Business Area Medical Technology). The Wicor Group is active worldwide in more than 30 locations and employs a staff of 3,200. The headquarters of the Wicor Group is in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. For more information please visit www.wicor.com or www.weidmann-electrical.com.

About Orto de Mexico de C.V.

Orto de Mexico S.A. de C. V. designs and manufactures controls, instruments, transformer accessories, monitors and sensors for electrical applications. Orto is a privately held corporation, located at Prol. J. M. Morelos 702 Col. Ocotepec, Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico and employs a staff of 100. Founded in 1971 in Mexico City, Orto is dedicated to its worldwide customers and continues to grow and expand its R&D, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. For more information contact: Orto de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Alan Boege, Jose Maria Morelos 702, Ocotepec, Cuernavaca, Mexico. Phone: +52 777 382 1242, E-mail: alan.boege@orto.mx, www.ortodemexico.net

