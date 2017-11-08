PengWine Using Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap Tags and CNECT Platform to Engage Consumers and On-Premise Partners

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today announced a new customer in the wine and spirits industry. PengWine, a premium producer of 5-star Chilean wines, will leverage Thinfilm's NFC solutions to educate and engage consumers through gamification.

PengWine is planning multiple commercial deployments of Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap tags throughout the Asia and Pacific region, in a number of form factors for a range of use cases. 'Smart' interactive coasters educate consumers and offer a chance to win prizes. Tasters at wine events can also tap 'smart' placards to rate and comment on specific wines. Adding 'smart' neck collars and labels to bottles of PengWine wines allows consumers to interact with the brand directly regardless of distribution channel.

NFC SpeedTap tags allow PengWine to initiate consumer engagement experiences through in-store and on-premise channels, and also continue the journey at home all through the simple tap of a smartphone. As a result, consumers can learn about PengWine's brand story, view its Maipo Valley estate in Chile, review food pairing tips, and order products through a mobile ecommerce application.

In addition to the SpeedTap tags, PengWine is also using Thinfilm's CNECT platform to manage the campaigns and enhance their effectiveness. The cloud-based software system fully integrates with the NFC tags, enabling PengWine to connect directly with consumers and partners through the tap of a smartphone, deliver targeted content and unique digital experiences, and manage/analyze the campaigns in real time via a customized CNECT portal.

"Growing the PengWine brand worldwide is all about connecting with consumers, and we're looking to technology to help establish and nurture those relationships," said Chris Milliken, Cofounder and CEO of PengWine. "Thinfilm's NFC solution enables our customers and partners to connect directly with us through their smartphones. We feel that these unique mobile interactions will play a substantial role in the loyalty of our consumers and the success of our business moving forward."

PengWine is currently launching in Asia, which effectively extend's Thinfilm's global reach while expanding the Company's use cases for NFC mobile marketing in the wine segment. The collaboration with PengWine follows a successful NFC-centric promotional campaign with Barbadillo in Spain this past summer, as well as a market deployment by North America's leading winemaker in which 'smart' hangtags enable consumers to order digitally-customized wine labels.

"PengWine understands the importance of customer relationships," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "We are pleased that they chose Thinfilm's NFC solution to help grow their business as an innovative and forward-looking winery."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About PengWine Unique Boutique Wine from Chile

Named after the Chilean penguins, PengWine is a producer of unique wine from Chile. Conceived in 2004 with passion, a healthy obsession, and tradition as its driving forces.

The PengWine vineyard spreads across slightly sloping hills in the Maipo Valley, a region made famous by its Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, PengWine is enjoyed by people around the world, including Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia. The winery produces over 8000 cases of wine a year, including the award-winning "King," a velvety 50-50 blend of Malbec and Carmenere, which was first released in 2005. Each of the varietals is named after a different penguin native to South America.

PengWine in Singapore is available in leading restaurants and can also be ordered online through www.pengwine.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

