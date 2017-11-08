NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



On 1 November 2017, Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) announced of the secondary public offering of new units of Baltic Horizon Fund (Offer Units). The Management Company also announced that the offer price of the Offer Unit (the Offer Price) will be the NAV of the unit of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) as of 31 October 2017.



Net asset value (NAV) of the Fund unit as of 31 October 2017 amounted to 1.3266 EUR per unit. Therefore the Offer Price is EUR 1.3266 per Offer Unit. The Offer Price is the same for institutional investors and retail investors.



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by an alternative investment fund manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 14:32 EET on 8 November 2017.



