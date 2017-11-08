Joint solution now available to the Salesforce ecosystem



SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-11-08 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreamforce -- FinancialForce, the number one customer-centric ERP cloud vendor built on the Salesforce Platform, today announces the strong momentum the company has experienced over the past few months of its partnership with ADP, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions. Over 35 percent of FinancialForce's HCM Cloud customers have migrated or expressed interest to migrate to the ADP partner solution, which is now available to the Salesforce ecosystem.



Designed to further strengthen FinancialForce's overall offering and help customers gain more value from their technology investments, the partnership provides access to ADP's full portfolio of global HCM cloud solutions, including payroll services, which many customers are already using. The strategic partnership between FinancialForce and ADP was announced in June at Community Live, FinancialForce's annual customer conference. The integration was designed to further strengthen FinancialForce's overall offering and help customers gain more value from their technology investments.



"The rapid momentum we have seen has surpassed our expectations and validates that we chose the perfect HCM partner to maintain the high standards of excellence we present to the marketplace with our ERP solutions," said Tod Nielsen, CEO of FinancialForce. "Feedback from migrating HCM customers and our ERP customers that are working together with ADP, could not be better. We're enjoying the collaboration with our overall roadmap to ensure we continue to enhance our solutions. In addition, we're excited to offer the benefits to prospects and Salesforce customers."



"We are thrilled that a growing number of FinancialForce customers are now benefiting from ADP's HCM solutions," said Tom Perrotti, ADP President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "The momentum seen to date is testament to our decision to work together and we look forward to future partnership success."



"FinancialForce's strategic decision to work with a partner to offer a much broader HCM solution has really closed the loop on one of our organization's biggest needs," said Christian Phichith, Director IT, Operations and Business Systems at Eagle Productivity Solutions. "FinancialForce is our choice, for our complete ERP suite and following free implementation of ADP solutions, we will be going live on 1/1/2018. The difficulties of Human Capital Management has been lessened, providing us a complete system for our workforce. We will continue to identify new requirements and efficiency that will help support the success of our organization and execute accordingly."



FinancialForce has chosen ADP as its preferred HCM partner to bring cutting-edge payroll and human resources capabilities to the FinancialForce cloud ERP suite and client base. FinancialForce will continue to invest in the skills management and talent management capabilities that are critical to services companies, while ADP will provide broader HCM solutions including core HR, Benefits, Payroll, Compliance solutions and more through this new partnership.



About FinancialForce FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP provider for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.



About ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.



