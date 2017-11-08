Terveystalo Oyj: INVITATION: Terveystalo Plc Q3 2017 result - Press conference and webcast

INVITATION: Terveystalo Plc Q3 2017 result - Press conference and webcast

Terveystalo Plc will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2017 on 14 November 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Finnish time.

The company will host a press conference on the same day at 10:30 a.m. at Terveystalo, Keskuskatu 7, 00100 Helsinki.

An English-language conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin at 11:45 a.m. Finnish time. The conference may be attended by dialing your local access number +358 (0)9 7479 0361 (Finland), +46 (0)8 5033 6574 (Sweden), +47 2100 2610 (Norway) or +44 (0)330 336 9105 (UK). The confirmation code is 7023400#.

To join the live webcast, please register at: https://slideassist.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1169944 (https://slideassist.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1169944)

Presentations will be held by Yrjö Närhinen, Chief Executive Officer and Ilkka Laurila, Chief Financial Officer.

Welcome!

Further enquiries:

Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations & Finance Communications, Terveystalo

Tel. +358 (50) 3931561

kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a leading private healthcare service provider in Finland offering primary and outpatient secondary healthcare services to corporate, private and public sector customers. The Company's healthcare service offering includes general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic services, outpatient surgery, dental services and other adjacent services, which comprise its integrated healthcare care chain. The Company also offers a suite of digital healthcare services. Terveystalo is able to provide nationwide reach through its approximately 180 clinics, covering all 20 of Finland's largest cities, together with its digital platforms.

Terveystalo's operations are driven by its scale and supported by centralized functions and standardized operating practices. At the core of Terveystalo's strategy is a focus on providing medical quality and positive customer experiences, maintaining a competent and satisfied base of healthcare professionals and developing a variety of customized digital tools.

In 2016, the Company had approximately 1.0 million individual customers as well as approximately 2.7 million doctor visits, accounting for 12 percent of the total doctor visits in Finland. The Company's customers are divided into three groups: corporate customers, who the Company partners with to provide, for example, occupational healthcare services to their employees, private customers and public customers, who the Company partners with to provide public healthcare services and occupational healthcare services to municipal employees. Terveystalo had approximately 4,445 employees (including part-time employees) and approximately 4,400 private practitioners as at June 30, 2017.

