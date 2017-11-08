Uniting Business Leaders, Data Experts, and Climate Experts to Share Cutting-Edge Ideas, Inspire Collective Action, and Explore Concrete Ways to Scale Data Innovation for Climate Action

Global Pulse, the United Nations innovation initiative on big data and data science, and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) will host an event on Data Innovation: Generating Climate Solutions, at the 8th annual Sustainable Innovation Forum during the United Nations climate change conference (COP23). The event, which will take place on November 12 in Bonn, Germany, will jump-start the Forum with discussions and examples of data-driven innovations to enable and accelerate climate action.

The event will kick off with an address by the UN Secretary-General's Special Advisor on Climate Change, Mr. Robert C. Orr, and continue with panel discussions on how to advance big data for climate action through effective partnerships, engagement of all stakeholders and strategies for scaling of collective efforts. See the full agenda here.

The event will also showcase the winners of the Data for Climate Action (D4CA) challenge, an unprecedented data innovation competition to leverage big data and analytics for social good. The challenge was launched earlier this year, with support from the Skoll Global Threats Fund, and called on innovators, scientists and climate experts to use data to accelerate climate solutions. Western Digital will be donating awards for the challenge winners.

Learn from speakers from Orange, Earth Networks, Planet, Tableau, Twitter, the World Resources Institute and more for an exciting afternoon of data visualizations, big data analytics and impactful panel discussions.

Find out more about the event and how to attend in person: http://bit.ly/2ylRs0w

Find out more about the Data for Climate Action challenge: dataforclimateaction.org

