GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Receives Assay Results from the Gold Drop Property, including 297 g/t Au and 1290 g/t Ag, Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce the receipt of grab sample assay results from the high grade Gold Drop Property located near Greenwood in southern British Columbia. The 2017 fall program on the gold Drop Property consisted of soil sampling and prospecting. The program was located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone and Gold Drop Main Zone. A total of 11 samples returned values above 1 g/t Au.

The soil sampling program in the Gold Drop south west zone helped identify a new vein exposure in a small, 2 meter deep historic adit 175 meters north of the C.O.D. trench. The adit is driven on a North-south striking quartz vein that is on strike with the C.O.D. Vein, and appears to be of the same Detonia/Jewel style quartz vein. (News Release of Sept 1, 2017). Another vein exposure north of the trench was also located by hand pitting on local quartz float. Both of these exposures have been sampled and returned promising results. Bedrock quartz samples from the small hand pit material returned values of 4.97 g/t and 30.7 g/t Ag. Samples of boulder material found outside of the small adit returned values of 1.28 g/t Au and 6.97 g/t Ag.

Part of the fall prospecting focused on locating and sampling the Silent Friend and Ken veins near the Gold Drop Main Zone. Both of these returned significant values including 297 g/t Au and 1290 g/t Ag sampled in dump pile quartz from what is believed to be the southern Silent Friend showing. Samples of dump pile material from a mineshaft north of this exposure assayed 6.98 g/t Au and 38.6 g/t Ag. Material from a mineshaft to the south, speculated to be the Ken mineshaft, assayed 4.47 g/t Au and 23.0 g/t Ag.

Time was also spent prospecting 6 crown grants in the central portion of the Gold Drop Property. These grants are southwest of the Dentonia mine. Several historic trenches pits and workings were found and sampled. A sample collected in one of these exploration pits assayed 6.13 g/t Au and 30.3 Ag.

All samples collected during the fall prospecting and soil sampling program were submitted to ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver to be analyzed for gold by Fire Assay and for 48 Elements by Four Acid and ICP-MS.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

Forward Looking Information

