Edison Issues Initiation on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (6497)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / We are initiating coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (TAIPEI: 6497), a clinical-stage drug developer focusing on in-licensing drugs with a high prevalence in Asia that are orphan indications in the West. The company's lead asset is the pan-HER inhibitor varlitinib, which is in clinical trials for biliary tract cancer (BTC, pivotal) and gastric cancer (GC, Phase II/III), both of which are widely prevalent in Asia. The company has also planned a Phase II trial of ASLAN003 targeting AML via the novel mechanism of inducing blast differentiation. We initiate at NT$9.5bn or NT$72.87 per share.

We arrive at an initial valuation of NT$9.5bn or NT$72.87/share based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis. We currently model commercialisation of varlitinib and ASLAN003 in the US, Europe and Asia. We assume a 30% probability of success for BTC and 20% for GC, based on the limited efficacy data to date. The company ended Q217 with NT$2.12bn, which we expect to be enough to finance the company through the Phase II readouts for varlitinib and eventual licensing.

