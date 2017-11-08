

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) released a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $149.12 million, or $0.26 per share. This was lower than $535.62 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.06 billion. This was up from $2.73 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



