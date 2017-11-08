

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDI, TDS) announced the company now estimates 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.05-$1.17 billion, revised from previous guidance range of $1.005-$1.145 billion. Total operating revenues are now expected to be $4.990-$5.115 billion, compared to previous outlook range of $5.015-$5.265 billion.



The company reported total operating revenues of $1.25 billion for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $1.31 billion for the same period one year ago. Excluding goodwill impairment charge and other non-controlling interest impacts, net income available to TDS common shareholders and earnings per share were $9 million and $0.08, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2017.



