

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its long-term shareholder Tencent Holdings Limited, a global Internet company based in Shenzhen, China, has notified Snap that it has recently acquired 145.78 million shares of non-voting Class A common stock via open market purchases.



Snap said, 'We have long been inspired by the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Tencent and we are grateful to continue our longstanding and productive relationship that began over four years ago. For its part, Martin Lau, Tencent's President, informed us that Tencent is excited to deepen its shareholding relationship with us, and that it looks forward to sharing ideas and experiences.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX