Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTCQB: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from the Company's diamond drilling program on its Scadding Gold Project located near Sudbury, Ontario.

Hole 17-03 intercepted a mineralized chlorite breccia zone which hosted visible gold assaying at 13.3 grams gold over 10.5 metres. The hole was targeting potential extensions of the North zone which had been previously intersected by Hole 10-07 assaying at 12.9 grams gold over 19.3 metres. The intersection point demonstrates that mineralization may continue along strike and down plunge. The Company has drilled an additional hole (Hole 17-04) along strike of Hole 17-03 which intersected similar alteration and sulphide mineralization. Hole 17-04 is currently in the lab for assay.

The Company has also targeted a new zone of mineralization north east of the East-West Zone (Hole 17-06) and encountered approximately 100 metres (approximately 30 to 130 m) of mineralized chlorite breccia. The drilling continued at a depth beyond 158 metres. The hole intersected a significant fault structure, mineralized quartz veining along with apparent mineralized felsics.