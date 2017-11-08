Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) ("UGE"), a global leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a new contract to design, construct, and commission a 300 kW DC solar PV carport system for Royal Oak Audi, an Audi dealership in Calgary, Alberta.

UGE first announced entry into Alberta this June, recognizing the province as a key growth market in Canada. UGE took interest in the province in late 2015 when Alberta's Climate Leadership Plan was released, committing the province to reinvest all revenue from the carbon levy, including towards energy efficiency. The initial programs by Energy Efficiency Alberta were consequently launched earlier this year.

UGE is partnering on the project with local solar company Sol Power Projects Ltd. ("Sol Power"), tapping into their local experience and knowledge of market dynamics to maximize customer outreach, minimize installation costs, and take full advantage of Alberta's government solar rebate.

"Alberta has shown a strong commitment to lowering the carbon footprint of its energy industry," said Marty Fleet, UGE's Regional Director for the Canadian market. "We want to make sure that the commercial sector gets the attention it deserves, by providing the resources and experience necessary to take full advantage of the programs being offered."

Audi has made sustainability an important part of their "Strategy 2025" where they aim to have a third of all their cars electric by 2025. The company looks to make all decisions with economic, ecological, and social aspects considered. UGE's solar carport was a clear decision for Royal Oak Audi. Through the project, the dealership will save money on monthly electric bills, reduce its carbon footprint, and strengthen its sustainability profile, all as part of the company's focus on corporate responsibility.

The solar carport project will provide coverage for 112 Audi vehicles while offsetting 267 tons of carbon annually, the equivalent of driving more than 590,000 miles by an average passenger vehicle. Solar carports now offer a very economical solution to providing low cost energy as well as protection against the elements and the damage they can cause.

"We're excited to be working with UGE and Sol Power to add significant value to our dealership in terms of renewable energy, inventory protection, and an improved customer shopping experience," said Murray Dorren, General Manager at Royal Oak Audi.

The project is expected to be completed within the next six months. The contract value will remain undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements.

