

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HSN Inc. (HSNIV) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $19.4 million, or $0.37 per share. This was lower than $27.2 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $782.6 million. This was down from $823.0 million last year.



HSN Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $19.4 Mln. vs. $27.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $782.6 Mln vs. $823.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX