NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF), a client of NNW specializing in the development of novel therapeutics leveraging the pharmacological benefits of cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "Biotech M&A Momentum Attractive for Cannabinoid R&D Space," highlights biotech companies creating cannabis-based products to treat a range of medical disorders in the massive market space.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/biotech-ma-momentum-attractive-cannabinoid-rd-space/

"Morgan Stanley's research team in January 2017 forecast that biotech-pharmaceutical companies - with a combined $75 billion in cash on hand - would strategize to boost revenue growth through mergers and acquisitions of smaller companies with high-potential product pipelines (http://nnw.fm/mN24x). Growth via strategic acquisition makes more sense to cost-conscious Big Pharma than does shelling out $2.55 billion (http://nnw.fm/3Qr3S) to develop a new drug in-house. With growing interest in the convergence of cannabis and medicine, companies like InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF) (IMLFF Profile), which has an innovative biosynthesis technology that addresses the regulatory concerns associated with consistent pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids and logistical constraints on development, may find themselves on the radar of Big Pharma.

"With a market cap of just over US$45 million, InMed boasts a rare position as the owner of proprietary biosynthesis and bioinformatics technologies (http://nnw.fm/e069N) and is developing the technology to produce commercial quantities of cannabinoids without the production and maintenance costs and pitfalls associated with chemically-derived cannabinoid synthetics. InMed's approach to developing biosynthetic cannabinoids combines the inherent safety and established efficacy of natural drug structures with the kind of quality-controlled pharmaceutical manufacturing required by the FDA. This process also grants the company direct access to overlooked minor cannabinoids that are currently economically unfeasible to extract from the plant. Combining these advantages with the company's ability to rapidly identify and develop additional indications such as the company's INM-085 for the >$5 billion glaucoma market, or INM-405 for pain, results in all the right ingredients to potentially make InMed one of the sector's next big stars or M&A targets."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

