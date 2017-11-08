PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- PDX Partners Inc. (OTC PINK: PDXP), a Telecom company, announces that its strategic partner TeleQuery, has released Life Matters™ (LM), a surreptitious mobile audio recording system for Apple devices.

Life Matters™ is an iOS-based surreptitious mobile audio recording system. LM utilizes Apple's in-app purchasing to buy keys to unlock its encrypted personal safety and other business or personal conversation recordings.

Said TeleQuery President Jerry Gilels: "If you ever find yourself in a position where someone accuses you of saying something other than what you actually said, with the Life Matters™ app you will now be able to respond with 'OK, so let's listen to exactly what I said!' And, because single party notification applies in 41 out of the 50 states (all states except CA, CT, FL, MD, MA, MT, NH, PA, and WA), you may now record conversations for playback at a later time," he said.

"In-app purchasing to buy keys to unlock encrypted personal safety, business, and/or personal conversation recordings with so much going on these days is a game changer," said CEO Patrick Johnson. "This app makes it virtually impossible for people to distort the truth and keep you safe if you use it," he said.

The company will be submitting a final release to Apple for the iOS application for Life Matters™ this week and will notify shareholders when it receives Apple's notification of ready for sale.

For more information go to: https://www.life-matters.us

About TeleQuery™

TeleQuery is an invention center. Mr. Gilels and his participants develop and contribute necessary, reasonably-priced solutions to the world in an effort to solve a range of problems simply and efficiently. TeleQuery serves vertical markets which include advertising, outbound voice and data messaging, voice mail, secure calling, secure bi-directional call recording, financial transaction processing, legal gaming, specialized cloud processing and storage services.

For more information go to: https://TeleQuery.Net

About PDX Partners Inc.

PDX Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: PDXP) is a Telecom company dedicated to creating revenue and shareholder value by marketing Telecom products and acquiring other long term growth assets. The company was founded in 1997.

For more information go to: www.pdxpartners.net

