MELBOURNE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and spine care, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

First Choice's Chairman, President and CEO Chris Romandetti and CFO Phillip Keller will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information: Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET, 7:00 a.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 682-6100 International dial-in number: (404) 267-0373

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Julie Hardesty at 321-725-0090 extension 288.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1527/23447 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.myfchs.com/.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Julie Hardesty

Phone: 321-725-0090 ext 288

Email: IR@myfchs.com



