Worldwide Tech Spending Increasing for Comprehensive Information Technology (IT) Solutions

Information Technology demand appears to be evolving to a solutions approach as the market is morphing into a network play for service providers. Providers are forging ahead with the concept of introducing the latest and most innovative solutions and conjoin them together to solve industry-specific issues for clients. The most recent strategy described as digital transformation is applying automation and information technology solutions to improve existing business processes and create new business opportunities. According to the research consultancy IDC, the global information technology (IT) industry market which encompasses hardware, software, services, and telecommunications, was expected to reach $3.8 trillion in 2016, up from $3.7 trillion the previous year. The U.S. market accounts for approximately 28% of the total, or slightly more than $1 trillion. Active companies in the market today include: HD View 360 Inc. (OTC: HDVW), Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET), Infosys Limited (NASDAQ: INFY), Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW).

HD View 360 Inc.(OTCQB: HDVW), a comprehensive B2B information technology provider focusing on national franchise brands, announced today the completion of an extensive IT installation at a PIZZAFIRE location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This install is just one of many under the HD View 360 umbrella, which leverages innovative technologies and cross-state technician teams to secure its client's business operations.Read this and more news for HD View 360 Inc. at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/hdvw.html

"Our goal when working with a franchise is to standardize the process of the installation, so we can provide the same high-level of craftsmanship with no guesswork or mistakes," said Dennis Mancino, HD View 360 CEO. "We've partnered closely with PIZZAFIRE, so our techs can hit the ground running the minute they step into a new restaurant."

The IT install services provided to the franchisee included connecting structured cabling throughout the eatery, installing commercial audio & video equipment with streaming brand content, PCI-compliant firewall setups, POS software and credit card terminal implementation, setting up VOIP phone services and networking servers, and mounting high-definition surveillance systems at the location. "Our solidified business relationships in the franchise market have grown our brand recognition exponentially. This has not only lowered costs for our clients but makes us a very lucrative investment option for new shareholders," added Mancino.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) closed up Tuesday over 15% at $9.84 with over 7 million shares traded on the day. The company recently announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on November 16, 2017 before the U.S. market opens. The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com. Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 16, 2017 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $14.85 trading over 4.6 million shares by the market close. The company and the Adecco Group recently announced they are transforming the staffing industry by bringing together the power of data, domain, technology and speed to create a brand new business in the world of staffing. This is fundamental for introducing new innovations that help the Adecco Group unlock the opportunities of the platform economy, as well as transform the Adecco Group's core operations. Powered by Infosys, the Adecco Group's end-to-end online staffing platform Adia has already gained momentum across multiple cities in Switzerland and the UK, and will be expanding into more countries in the coming quarters. This new platform leverages the Adecco Group's key strengths in the industry by providing scale, speed and agility to introduce new ways of doing business in the digital economy.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) came to a close over 4% on Tuesday at $27.53 with over 1 million shares traded by the market close. The company, in conjunction with Fusion Risk Management, recently announced an enhanced integrated connector offering for businesses. Enterprise organisations are able to leverage the Fusion Connector' for Everbridgeto easily integrate the Fusion FrameworkContinuity Risk Management System with the Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform. Fusion Connector for Everbridge is a pre-built, out-of-the-box offering for Everbridge Mass Notification and IT Alerting that provides flexible initiation and tracking of communications, leveraging customer-defined data and workflows to orchestrate workstreams across all aspects of incident response, business continuity and disaster recovery. The announcement was made during the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) World Conference and Exhibition in London on 7 and 8 November 2017, where Fusion is onsite discussing its expanding presence in Europe and demonstrating its latest software solutions.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) recently announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share to be paid on December 11, 2017 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2017. This represents a 31 percent increase over last year's dividend. Future dividends will be subject to Board of Director approval. "Since the IPO our annual cash dividend has increased nearly five-fold to 84 cents per share from 17 cents per share," said Ann E. Ziegler, senior vice president & chief financial officer, CDW. "Annual dividend increases are an important component of our capital allocation strategy, along with share repurchases and strategic acquisitions, to deliver value to our shareholders just as we've delivered value to our customers and partners for more than 30 years."

