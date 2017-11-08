Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc.: Skkynet Technology Soon Available in iBRESS Cloud by BellChild

Japanese systems integration company, BellChild, will use Skkynet's SkkyHub technology in its new iBRESS Cloud service, available next month

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. ("Skkynet" or "the Company") (OTCQB: SKKY), a global leader in real-time cloud information systems, is pleased to announce that starting December 1, 2017, BellChild Ltd. of Osaka, Japan will be offering iBRESS Cloud service that will be powered by Skkynet's SkkyHub technology. This service will provide secure, real-time, bidirectional communications for Industrie 4.0 and Industrial IoT applications without opening any firewall ports, and without using any VPN.

"The iBRESS Cloud is an ideal fit for Japan's well-established industrial base, and for the rest of Asia," said Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet. "BellChild has a solid reputation for providing secure data communication services, and the iBRESS Cloud technology has been designed to provide the kind of secure, high-speed service that remote connections to industrial systems demand."

Users of iBRESS Cloud will be able to securely connect industrial plants, machines, or individual sensors and actuators to a complete Industrie 4.0 or IIoT system. BellChild customers will thus be able to monitor and control their industrial processes in real time, from a web page or mobile phone, as well as log data directly to any database or Big Data repository. The service requires no programming, and allows users to seamlessly integrate existing systems using standard protocols, while incrementally adding Industrie 4.0 or IIoT capability as needed.

The basis for the iBRESS and SkkyHub services is Skkynet's patented technology for secure, outbound-only connections, making it fully compatible with corporate IT policies, and ensuring no exposed attack surface - no open firewall ports, no VPN, and no extra hardware. It provides Industrie 4.0 and IIoT connectivity at in-plant networking speeds of microseconds over network latency, and processes up to 50,000+ data changes per second.

About BellChild

BellChild is a system integration company focusing on secure system development, robust infrastructure development, and advanced operations capabilities. The company develops and maintains secure servers used to support high-speed financial transactions, which is also used to provide a robust and secure platform to support industrial cloud-based systems in the form of iBRESS™ Cloud service. For more information, see https://www.bell-c.co.jp/.

About Skkynet

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SKKY) is a global leader in real-time cloud information systems. The Skkynet Connected Systems platform includes the award-winning SkkyHub™ service, DataHub®, WebView™, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software. The platform enables real-time data connectivity for industrial, embedded, and financial systems, with no programming required. Skkynet's platform is uniquely positioned for the "Internet of Things" and "Industry 4.0" because unlike the traditional approach for networked systems, SkkyHub is secure-by-design. For more information, see https://skkynet.com.

