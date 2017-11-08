Researchers from the Institute of Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAS) and the renowned Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) have collaborated on a new technique for the creation of perovskite solar cell materials. The technique replaces traditional solvent based processes with steel ball mill grinding.

A group of chemists from two leading institutions have demonstrated a perovskite solar cell with a reduced number of structural defects. The cells were produced using 'mechanochemistry', whereby reactions between solid compounds are activated by mechanical force - essentially the same concept as grinding ingredients in a mortar.

The group worked with polycrystalline halide perovskites, comprised of methylammonium, lead and iodide. The researchers state that their process could also be used to create other perovskite structured materials for specific applications.

The process is described as follows: "Two powders, e.g. white methylammonium iodide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...