WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday morning on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar.



With no first-tier economic data to consider, Dec. gold was up $6 at $1282 an ounce, crawling further from recent 3-month lows.



U.S. stocks were set for a lackluster open amid concerns that President Donald Trump's tax reform plan goes too far. Tensions with North Korea are also generating some risk aversion.



