sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

530,00 Euro		-20,168
-3,67 %
WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
521,06
527,62
15:48
522,30
523,90
15:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE530,00-3,67 %