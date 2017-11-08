VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- San Marco Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SMN) ("San Marco" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Christian T. Grijalva as Manager of Projects.

Mr. Grijalva will be responsible for managing the Company's Mexican exploration, including drill target definition at the newly discovered porphyry system at Project 1068, detailed exploration and drill target definition at Chunibas, as well as new property acquisitions.

Robert Willis, CEO of San Marco stated, "I am very pleased to have someone of Chris' calibre join our team. His geological knowledge and years of experience in the region will be instrumental in advancing our current property portfolio, as well as identifying additional mineral assets".

Mr. Grijalva graduated in 2005 from the University of Sonora with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology. In 2007, Chris completed the graduate program in Economic Geology at the University of Sonora. Chris has over 10 years exploration experience in base and precious metals. Chris has previously worked for Inmet Mining Corporation and First Quantum Minerals Ltd., focusing on target generation and property evaluations in the porphyry copper-epithermal geological environment. Mr. Grijalva's experience in Latin America began in Mexico and then was extended to Central and South America, venturing into Serbia and USA. He has also consulted for several junior exploration companies.

San Marco also announces that it has opened an office in Hermosillo Mexico. The establishment of a corporate office in Hermosillo, Mexico should provide logistical efficiencies and overall cost savings as the Company advances its Projects and generative programs. The San Marco Mexican office is:

Retorno 202, Esquina con Justo Sierra #19 Col. Modelo Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, C.P 83190 Phone: +52 662 301-2818 Mobile: +52 662 948-7336

About San Marco

San Marco Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of promising projects in mining-friendly Mexico, including the Chunibas, Mariana and 1068 Projects in Sonora State.

San Marco actively pursues strategic project generation program focused on high-caliber, low acquisition cost opportunities in the North-western Mexico. The Company has a committed management team with extensive experience in Mexico and a proven track record of building shareholder value. San Marco currently has 64,716,276 issued and outstanding shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert Willis, P. Eng., President & CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this document may include forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of San Marco Resources Inc. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. San Marco's actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

San Marco Resources Inc.

Nancy Curry

info@sanmarcocorp.com



