

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) said it plans to open its fourth Maryland fulfillment facility in Baltimore's Sparrows Point, which will create more than 1,500 full-time positions. The company currently employs more than 5,000 associates at its sortation and fulfillment centers in Baltimore and fulfillment center in North East, Maryland.



The new 855,000 square feet facility will be located at 1700 Sparrows Point Boulevard. The four fulfillment centers in Maryland together will account for a total footprint of 3.3 million square feet.



'We're excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in historic Sparrows Point and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience. Maryland has an incredible workforce, and we are happy to add to the more than 5,000 associates already serving customers in the state,' said Sanjay Shah, Amazon's Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment.



Associates at the new facility will pick, pack and ship customer items such as electronics, books, housewares and toys. Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one.



Amazon noted that over the past two years, it has invested millions of dollars into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state.



The company's investments in Maryland contributed an additional $100 million into Maryland's economy from 2014 through 2016. Using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 3,000 indirect jobs on top of the company's direct hires.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX