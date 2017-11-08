Leading semiconductor foundry ready to manufacture Invensas wafer bonding and 3D interconnect technology for image sensor solutions

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC") (NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in mainland China, and Invensas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation ("Xperi") (NASDAQ: XPER), today announced the establishment of Invensas' Direct Bond Interconnect (DBI) technology at SMIC's Avezzano facility. This capability enables SMIC to support the growing demand for high performance, hybrid stacked backside illuminated (BSI) image sensors, as well as other semiconductor devices, in a wide range of end applications including smartphones and automobiles. SMIC and Invensas previously signed a Development License in March 2017.

"By working closely with the Invensas team, we have been able to quickly bring in the DBI manufacturing process and are now prepared to offer DBI for image sensors, MEMS sensor hubs, Power Management IC, and beyond to our customers at 200mm," said Roberto Bez, vice president of technology development at LFoundry, SMIC's subsidiary in Avezzano, Italy.

"Invensas' DBI technology enables SMIC to manufacture the high performance image sensors required in mobile, automotive, and consumer electronics applications," said Sunny Hui, senior vice president of marketing at SMIC. "With this technology in place, SMIC is prepared to further expand this capability into volume manufacturing around the globe, both at 200mm and 300mm."

"SMIC's talented manufacturing team has done an excellent job integrating our DBI process into their high-volume manufacturing environment," said Craig Mitchell, president of Invensas. "We are thrilled to announce that SMIC is ready to engage commercial customers and support the demand for high volume production of BSI image sensors with DBI. We look forward to continuing to work together to expand this technology platform into other products and applications."

DBI technology is a low temperature hybrid wafer bonding solution that allows wafers to be bonded with scalable fine pitch 3D electrical interconnect without requiring bond pressure. DBI 3D interconnect can eliminate the need for through-silicon vias (TSVs) and reduce die size and cost while enabling pixel level interconnect for future generations of image sensors.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC"; NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in mainland China. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 28 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab) and a 200mm fab in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin; additionally, in Italy SMIC has a majority-owned 200mm fab. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, and a representative office in Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com.

