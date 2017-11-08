Global Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
NRT, Non-nicotine Pharmacotherapy, Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs
The global smoking cessation drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the non-nicotine pharmacotherapy submarket held 56.2% of the global smoking cessation drugs market.
Report Scope
• Global Smoking Cessation Drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global smoking cessation drugs market bytype of therapy:
- NRT
- Non-Nicotine Pharmacotherapy
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global smoking cessation drugs marketby prescription vs OTC:
- Prescription drugs
- OTC
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Each region is further segmented by type of therapy.
• This report provides the following qualitative analysis:
- Epidemiology by geography, available treatment options, along with humanistic and economic burden
- A SWOT Analysis
- Pipeline moleculeswhich are under development for the treatment of smoking cessation and detailed analysis on promising drug candidates
- Pricing and reimbursementoverview of the smoking cessation drugs market.
- Leading companiesthat are the major players in the global smoking cessation drugs industry, including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson.
List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report
