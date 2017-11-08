Global Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NRT, Non-nicotine Pharmacotherapy, Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs

The global smoking cessation drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the non-nicotine pharmacotherapy submarket held 56.2% of the global smoking cessation drugs market.

How this report will benefit you:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 280-page report you will receive 175 tables and 150 figures

The 280-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global smoking cessation drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global Smoking Cessation Drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global smoking cessation drugs market bytype of therapy:

- NRT

- Non-Nicotine Pharmacotherapy

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global smoking cessation drugs marketby prescription vs OTC:

- Prescription drugs

- OTC

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- RoW

Each region is further segmented by type of therapy.

• This report provides the following qualitative analysis:

- Epidemiology by geography, available treatment options, along with humanistic and economic burden

- A SWOT Analysis

- Pipeline moleculeswhich are under development for the treatment of smoking cessation and detailed analysis on promising drug candidates

- Pricing and reimbursementoverview of the smoking cessation drugs market.

- Leading companiesthat are the major players in the global smoking cessation drugs industry, including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global smoking cessation drugs market.

Buy our report todayGlobal Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027: NRT, Non-nicotine Pharmacotherapy, Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs.

To request a report overview of this report please contact sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2042/Global-Smoking-Cessation-Drugs-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

